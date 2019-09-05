At the end of June, France's installed PV capacity topped 9.3 GW for a 4% increase on the figure recorded at the end of December. Only 397 MW of new capacity was put into operation, however, a much lower figure than the 490 MW deployed in the same period of 2018. Why?From pv magazine France. The first six months of the year saw a marked shift in the location of new French solar generation capacity, with 18 MW of new projects in Normandy marking a 12% expansion in the northern region. The sunnier south is the powerhouse of French solar but a slowing market saw only 394 MW of new capacity added ...

