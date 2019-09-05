(from L) Shirley Chan, Council member of the HKTDC; New York designer Joseph Altuzarra; Lawrence Leung, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Hong Kong designer Anais Mak; Felix Chung, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; and Edith Law, Council member, HKTDC

ANAIS JOURDEN's 2020 pre-spring collection

ALTUZARRA's 2020 pre-spring collection



HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE launched its annual fashion extravaganza last night (4 September) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exclusive CENTRESTAGE ELITES opening event brought together renowned Hong Kong designer Anais Mak and her brand ANAIS JOURDEN, and New York-based Joseph Altuzarra and his brand ALTUZARRA, in a joint fashion show featuring their pre-spring 2020 collections.CENTRESTAGE is Asia's premier fashion event, organised annually by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), offering a promotion platform for fashion brands and designers to showcase their talent, at the same time helping to strengthen Hong Kong's position as one of Asia's fashion capitals. Last night's gala presented the latest collections from the two designers, drawing an attendance of more than 1,000 industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Priscilla Wong, Sharon Chan, Bowie Cheung, Jennifer Yu, Judy Kwong, Ashley Lam, Dickson Yu, Karl Ting and Veronica Shiu.The fourth edition of CENTRESTAGE runs from 4 to 7 September and features more than 240 participating brands, of which over 80 are from Hong Kong. Around 1,500 international buyers were invited to attend, with the objective of connecting local brands with the global fashion industry. Across the four days of the fair, attendees can participate in more than 40 events including over 20 fashion shows, designer sharing sessions, open talks, trend analyses and networking opportunities.CENTRESTAGE details:Date: 4-7 September 2019 (Wednesday to Saturday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreDate; Opening Hours; Admission4-6 September (Wed-Fri); 9:30am-6pm; Trade visitors aged 18 or above (free admission)7 September (Saturday); 9:30am-5pm; Trade and public visitors aged 12 or above (free admission)CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hkCENTRESTAGE activity schedule: http://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/schedule.phpHong Kong in Fashion activity schedule: https://centrestage.com.hk/hkinfashionThe Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest webpage: http://www.fashionally.comCelebrities at CENTRESTAGE ELITES: https://bit.ly/2kvuuOzANAIS JOURDEN's 2020 pre-spring collection: https://bit.ly/2lF5ZyDALTUZARRA's 2020 pre-spring collection: https://bit.ly/2lEwmVnPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2ksxF9TMedia enquiries:For more information or to request interviews, please email:centrestage2019@leewolter.com.hkOr contact:Jude Ji, Tel: +852 9696 0110Vincent Lam, Tel: +852 9843 9180Joseph Chow, Tel: +852 9400 5775Tracy On, Tel: +852 9018 7109About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.