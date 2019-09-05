

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L) announced a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications in the Sultanate of Oman as part of Vodafone's Partner Markets programme.



Under the non-equity agreement, Vodafone and OFT will work together to roll out a new mobile network and develop a number of new services using the Vodafone brand in Oman.



Vodafone expects development of the new network under Vodafone brand in Oman to begin immediately with commercial launch planned for the second half of 2020.



Fahad Al Busaidi, Managing Director of Itqan Tech Development, which is the leading entity of the 3rd mobile operator consortium - OFT, commented, 'We are delighted to start our strategic partnership with Vodafone, as part of our digital transformation journey in Oman. Undoubtedly, the launch of the Vodafone brand in Oman will be the most significant event in the telecoms market over recent years.'



