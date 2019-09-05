Member Companies Showcase Broad Range of ULE based IoT Products at IFA 2019

The ULE Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the worldwide market adoption of the ULE (Ultra Low Energy) wireless technology for the IoT, is pleased to announce a promotion cooperation with Orange (www.orange.com). Orange will showcase its new product devices "Maison Connectée" (connected home) at the ULE Alliance booth at IFA 2019 in Berlin Hall 25, booth 404.

"This is the first time that Orange and ULE Alliance cooperate in promotional activities", says Ulrich A. Grote, Chairman of the Alliance. "We are pleased to showcase Orange's connected home devices, which are based on the truly secure, stable and long range ULE technology."

Orange's "Maison Connectée" products Livebox router, smart bulb, motion detector, smart plug and door sensor will be presented at the product wall of ULE Alliance booth, along with devices from ULE Alliance members Crow, Deutsche Telekom, DSP Group, Gigaset, Jazz Hipster, Panasonic and VTech.

In addition the ULE Alliance will show the ULE and Open Connectivity Foundation's IoTivity bridging gateway, which provides seamless interoperability over diverse networks.

To set up a meeting with representatives of the ULE Alliance and/or its participating members: DSP Group, Gigaset, VTech, Crow, Jazz Hipster, please contact secretariat@ulealliance.org. Please visit us at booth 25/404 and follow our IFA news on Twitter @ULE_Alliance.

About ULE Alliance

The ULE Alliance promotes the ULE technology as a leading infrastructure and standard for home wireless networks. The ULE technology is truly secure, enables long range, very easy to install and maintain, stable wireless networking solutions for homes, buildings and campuses. The ULE Alliance assists its members in developing IoT solutions that build on ULE's technological superiority and market benefits. The ULE Alliance has 140+ members, with promoter members: DECT Forum, DSP Group, and VTech Telecommunications Ltd., and contributor member companies: Arcadyan, AVM, Crow, Deutsche Telekom, DEKRA, Dialog Semiconductor, Gigaset, Howdens, Intel, Jazz Hipster, Ooma, Panasonic, RTX, Sercomm, SGW Global.

More information: www.ulealliance.org

