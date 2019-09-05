

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after the United States and China agreed to hold trade talks in Washington early next month and take actions to create favorable conditions.



The focus now shifts to a European Central Bank meeting next week, with the central bank expected to debate the prospect of a fresh economic stimulus package.



Earlier today, Sweden's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, and signaled that it will hike rates in future at a slower pace.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that Germany's factory orders decreased more-than-expected in July on weak demand from abroad.



Factory orders decreased 2.7 percent over the previous month in July, in contrast to an increase of revised 2.7 percent seen in June. Economists had forecast orders to drop 1.4 percent after June's initially estimated growth of 2.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 102 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,126 after rallying 1 percent in the previous session.



Lender Commerzbank rallied 1.8 percent. The bank's Chief Financial Officer, Stephan Engels, has informed the Chairman that he will not renew his contract, which runs until April 2020.



Industrial and technology group ThyssenKrupp jumped 3 percent after it started a structured bidding process for its elevator unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX