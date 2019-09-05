

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) and Jaguar Land Rover have expanded their partnership for developing next generation vehicles. The expanded collaboration will provide: BlackBerry Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies for Automotive; BlackBerry QNX for Jaguar Land Rover's next-generation vehicle architecture; and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting.



The collaboration will improve vehicle safety across a range of capabilities, including predictive software maintenance and cybersecurity threat protection. BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services will identify security vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous vehicles, across the full software library.



