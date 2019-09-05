A 600 MW project will be built on degraded land by a Polish investment fund and utility PGE has agreed to build a 500 MW facility for one of the country's largest energy intensive companies - copper and silver producer KGHM Polska Miedz.The Energia Przykona unit of Warsaw-based NeoInvestments, has signed an agreement with China Sinogy Electric Engineering for a 600 MW solar project in the municipality of Pryzkona, in Turek county. The project, which also involves China Sinogy's European partner Strategic Swiss Partners AG, was announced at a press conference at the Pryzkona municipal building. ...

