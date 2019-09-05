

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Thursday as the pound held steady and several stocks traded ex-dividend.



The pound remained on a solid footing this morning on hopes the U.K. will avoid a no-deal Brexit.



Reports of resumption of talks between the U.S. and China helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,282 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Glencore shares fell 1.8 percent on going ex-dividend.



Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries soared 6 percent. The company said the three main divisions of GKN remain on track to meet targets.



Industrial giants BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce rose around 1 percent after French engine maker Safran raised its 2019 guidance for revenue and operating income.



William Hill Plc., a betting and gaming company, declined 1.6 percent after it has appointed Ulrik Bengtsson as Chief Executive Officer Designate and a Director of the Company with immediate effect.



Shares of Dixons Carphone jumped 4 percent. The consumer electrical and mobile retailer reported that its Electricals revenue in the first quarter increased 3 percent on a reported and like-for-like basis.



Vodafone Group shed 1.7 percent after it announced a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications in the Sultanate of Oman as part of Vodafone's Partner Markets program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX