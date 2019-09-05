Today AbCellera announced the expansion of its executive team with the hiring of Andrew Booth as Chief Financial Officer and Tryn Stimart as General Counsel. In his role as CFO, Andrew Booth will assume responsibility for corporate finance and growth, and as General Counsel, Tryn Stimart will oversee all corporate legal matters and lead AbCellera's intellectual property strategy.

"Since launching our business in 2015, AbCellera has established itself as a global leader in therapeutic antibody discovery," said Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera. "Andrew and Tryn bring deep expertise across finance, intellectual property, and strategy. With their added leadership we are ready to shift gears and further accelerate growth."

Andrew Booth joins AbCellera from STEMCELL Technologies, where he held roles of Vice President of Instrumentation, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer. During his 10-year tenure, STEMCELL grew from approximately $40 million in revenue and 250 employees to $250 million in revenue and over 1,300 employees worldwide, establishing itself as Canada's largest life sciences company. Prior to STEMCELL, Andrew was based in London leading mergers and acquisitions for GE Healthcare's Europe, Middle East Africa business and GE Healthcare's global Life Sciences business. Andrew holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD (2003) and a B.ASc. in Engineering Physics from the University of British Columbia (1998). In connection with his appointment as CFO, Andrew will step down from AbCellera's Board of Directors, where he has served for the past four years.

Tryn Stimart has over sixteen years' experience in biotech and pharma spanning mergers and acquisitions, financing, FDA regulatory procedures, licensing, litigation, IP strategy, and diligence. He comes to AbCellera from Gibbons P.C., where he was a partner based in its New York Office. Prior to Gibbons P.C., Tryn held positions as legal counsel at Finnegan LLP., Cooley LLP., and Womble Bond Dickinson LLP. He has represented clients including Gilead, Takeda, Gevo, Sunovion, and Aptalis in high-profile business and IP disputes and served as an Advisor to the Advanced Technology Program of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Tryn holds a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law (2005), an M.Sc. in Chemistry from Old Dominion University (1995), and Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Genetics Cell Biology from the University of Minnesota (1992). Tryn is a former United States Naval Officer (Lieutenant Commander) with 10 years of service in active and reserve forces.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc

AbCellera is a privately held company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop next-generation therapeutic antibodies. AbCellera's single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, high-throughput imaging, genomics, computation, and laboratory automation. Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter @AbCelleraBio

