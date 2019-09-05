Peace of Mind for Central European SUV Drivers: New Nokian Powerpoof SUV and Nokian Wetproof SUV are Based on Test-winning Technology

HELSINKI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian premium tire manufacturer Nokian Tyres is introducing new summer tires for sport utility vehicles and crossovers. Designed for safe and carefree driving, the new Nokian Powerproof SUV offers peace of mind for both high-speed lane changes and sudden braking, while the new Nokian Wetproof SUV provides excellent wet braking abilities and powerful aquaplaning resistance. Both new products feature the Dual Zone Safety technology familiar from the test-winning passenger car models.

The increasing popularity of powerful SUVs and trendy crossovers means there is a growing demand for premium SUV tires. Nokian Tyres is launching two new SUV products based on the test-winning passenger car models Nokian Powerproof and Nokian Wetproof.

- We know that summer tires need to work safely and reliably from spring mornings to late autumn. When developing our new SUV products, special attention was paid to functionality in any weather and under any circumstances, says Jarno Röytiö, Development Manager at Nokian Tyres.

Both new products are equipped with Nokian Tyres' unique Aramid Sidewall technology. The sidewall structure contains extremely strong aramid fiber, which makes the tires more resistant to sudden impacts and cuts that could otherwise easily interrupt a trip.

The new SUV products are a natural continuum of expanding Nokian Tyres' summer tire selection in the Central European market. As a proof of excellence, Nokian Powerproof SUV and Nokian Wetproof SUV have both been granted the TÜV Tire Performance Mark. The new products will be available to consumers in the spring of 2020.

New Nokian Powerproof SUV - precise handling, enjoyable driving feel

The new Nokian Powerproof SUV is a UHP summer tire designed for powerful SUV's cruising the Central European autobahns. Familiar from the passenger car models, the Dual Zone Safety concept ensures that the contact surface of the Nokian Powerproof SUV remains exact and predictable. The Dual Zone Safety concept consists of two functional zones. The Power Zone on the tire's outer shoulder ensures precise handling, while the Wet Safety Zone on the inside maximizes safety on wet roads.

The new strong and durable SUV structure, developed especially for fast driving, offers stability from the first moments of spring to the hot asphalt of late summer. The tire tread is developed for demanding use and higher speeds, and the new Dynamic Grip SUV compound is optimized for SUV use and offers excellent grip and maximum durability.

Nokian Tyres also had the pleasure of working with F1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen.

- His tire expertise was first applied with the passenger car model Nokian Powerproof and continuing this cooperation with Nokian Powerproof SUV only felt natural, Jarno Röytiö reveals.

Häkkinen finds the Nokian Powerproof SUV a perfect combination of high-class performance, extreme durability, and enjoyable driving feel. Above all, he values stability, reliability, and the ease of daily driving.

- The tire works reliably at high and low speeds and on wet and dry surfaces. It gives you driving confidence, which in turn offers safety, Häkkinen says.

Nokian Powerproof SUV - Peace of mind for tighter turns

Precise and predictable high-speed handling on highway

Maximum stability and enjoyable driving feel

Extra tough Aramid Sidewalls for all life's adventures

The Nokian Powerproof SUV belongs in the top tier of SUV tires: the UHP category. The size selection offers 29 products from 17 to 21 inches, with speed ratings of V (240km/h), W (270 km/h) and Y (300 km/h).

New Nokian Wetproof SUV - Extreme safety for wet and dry roads

The new Nokian Wetproof SUV is a safe and reliable summer tire for small and medium-sized SUVs. The tire's most important features are excellent wet braking abilities and powerful aquaplaning resistance, which makes driving easy and comfortable even in rainy days.

- We know European drivers hold good grip on both wet and dry roads as especially valuable. Nokian Wetproof SUV offers the best possible combination of wet and dry properties. We have been able to improve wet grip and aquaplaning resistance a lot, which means we can offer more safety for the customers driving in wet conditions, Jarno Röytiö explains.

The secret behind the fine-tuned balance of wet and dry properties is the Dual Zone Safety concept, which offers security and driving confidence in all conditions. The tread area of the tire is divided into two functional zones offering an excellent combination of dry and wet performance. The Stability Zone is on the outside of the tire and makes manoeuvring easy and confident by offering good stability and handling properties, while the Wet Safety Zone on the inside improves the wet grip and aquaplaning resistance.

The Aqua HybridSUV compound offers added safety for rainy weather. This new-generation rubber compound with advanced polymer types and improved silica structure provides excellent wet grip and lower fuel costs. The tire's wet grip is among the best in the industry, in class A.

Nokian Wetproof SUV - Peace of mind for rainy days

Extreme safety for wet and dry roads

Top-level stability and comfort also in rough roads

Extra tough Aramid Sidewalls for maximum durability

The new Nokian Wetproof SUV is offered in the speed categories H (210 km/h), V (240 km/h) and W (270 km/h), and the size range covers 27 items from 16-inch to 19-inch.

