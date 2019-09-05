Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) -Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Neil Pettigrew as its Vice President - Exploration. In addition, the Company has appointed Mr. Derrick Weyrauch as it's permanent President and Chief Executive Office following the last 5 months where he was acting in an interim capacity.

Neil Pettigrew M.Sc., P.Geo. currently serves as a director of the Company and is geologist with 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He received his B.Sc. (hons.) from the University of New Brunswick in 1999 and his M.Sc. from the University of Ottawa in 2004. He has published papers on Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization and the petrogenesis of mafic-ultramafic intrusions in Exploration and Mining Geology, in Series B of, Transactions of the Institution of Mining and Metallurgy (London) and in Precambrian Research. Neil is a founding partner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation and has been employed as a Senior Precambrian Geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey. He has worked for several junior and major companies in gold and Cu-Ni-PGE exploration most notably Avalon Ventures Ltd., Temex Resources Corp., Rainy River Resources Ltd., PC Gold Inc., Placer Dome CLA Inc., and Goldcorp Inc. He has held officer and director positions at several TSX and TSX-V listed junior companies.

Derrick Weyrauch is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 28 years of corporate experience. Most recently the Interim President and CEO of Palladium One, a co-founder and director of Magna Mining Corp, a private development stage nickel mining company operating in Ontario, Canada and an independent director of Cabral Gold Ltd. (TSXV). Previous directorships and executive management roles include publicly listed (TSX, NYSE Mkt, TSXV) exploration, development and operating mining companies. Prior to its' sale he was the CFO of Andina Minerals Inc. (TSXV). Mr. Weyrauch is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Economics from York University.

"The last 6 months under Derrick's leadership have witnessed a major restructuring of the Company. We have a new board, a new highly experienced executive team, a new focus to build shareholder value, the flagship LK palladium-nickel project has been preserved, historic data has been compiled, validated and analyzed." commented Lawrence Roulston, Independent Director of Palladium One. "The appointment of both Derrick and Neil to permanent executive roles is testament to their confidence in the robustness of the LK project and the future prospects for the company"

Palladium One Mining Inc. is a PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa ("LK") PGE-Cu-Ni project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

