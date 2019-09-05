Gabriella's Kitchen Announces Name Change to Gaby Inc.

New brand represents the transition to an integrated brands company, representing the complete product portfolio of CBD, THC and uninfused products represented by Gaby Inc.

SANTA ROSA, CA and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Gaby Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a U.S.-focused CPG company operating in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream channel nationally, today announced the company has changed its name from Gabriella's Kitchen to Gaby Inc. as per approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 29, 2019. The name change better represents the complete product portfolio of CBD, THC, and uninfused products represented by Gaby. Gabriella's Kitchen will remain the name of the company's legacy health food line of hemp products.

Product Portfolio

Margot Micallef, CEO of GABY Inc. said, "Over the last year Gabriella's Kitchen has transitioned from a health and wellness brand focused exclusively on the mainstream market to an integrated brands company utilizing the whole cannabis plant in its various forms. We are one of the few companies that can say we own the whole cannabis plant, from the stock, seeds and stems of the hemp plant from which we produce our hemp bowls and other healthy foods that we sell in the mainstream market. To the CBD extract we use in our topicals, ointments, and edibles sold through both mainstream and licensed dispensary channels and our THC infused products which are marketed exclusively to licensed dispensaries. We maintain our commitment to healthy, high-quality ingredients and a focus on making people's lives better by empowering them to own their health and to improve their quality of life regardless of what part of the cannabis plant they consume or which channel they shop in."

Sonoma Pacific

With cannabis on the global stage, Sonoma Pacific believes it is more important now than ever to remember where it all started and honor the traditions that were made over handshakes on dirt roads. Their mission at Sonoma Pacific Distribution is to build community by supporting local businesses and showcasing a portfolio of the conscious cannabis products, brands and cultivators. They are a branded distribution platform proudly providing bulk sourcing, sales, logistics, fulfillment and brand activation statewide. Sonoma Pacific's motto is simple; always take the high road.

Sonoma Specific

Current CBD skincare is either unaffordable for the average consumer or geared towards the therapeutic benefits of CBD body lotion. There's a gap in the market for a daily skincare routine that utilizes the benefits of hemp in mainstream beauty at an accessible price point. Sonoma Specific's craft collection of CBD infused skincare for balance, purification, and radiance. With an innovative approach to timeless plant chemistry, they offer the wonders of CBD in a transformative new skin regimen. Through their specific selection of botanical and herbal extracts, they've identified nature's most potent bio-active ingredients for the greatest skin benefits, from collagen-stimulating properties to calming, soothing balms. Treat yourself to a higher frequency of skin consciousness.

Lulu's Chocolates

Lulu's has been making artisan chocolate for over twelve years. All of Lulu's Chocolate products are organic, vegan, fair trade and sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar - using only heirloom, wild-harvested, unroasted Ecuadorian cacao. The company holds an award for eco-friendly standards. In 2016, Lulu's Chocolate launched their CBD chocolates, which have quickly become their number one selling product. NY Mag chose Lulu's CBD Chocolate as one of the "14 Best CBD Products of 2018". Lulu's CBD Chocolates are made using sun-grown, organic hemp from Colorado that is 100% THC-Free and Terpene Rich. This ensures the maximum benefit of the plant, without any psychoactive properties. Lulu's products are always third-party lab tested to ensure potency and purity.

Gabriella's Kitchen

Spurred by their desire to find a way to improve Gabriella's prognosis after a dire cancer diagnosis, Italian sisters Gabriella and Margot Micallef were inspired to launch Gabriella's Kitchen. After succeeding in prolonging Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health, diet and lifestyle - Gabriella's Kitchen was founded with the goal to create powerfully nutritious foods using unique ingredients in innovative ways so that everyone could access and enjoy healthy and functional superfoods. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, her passion for smart nutrition helped her live exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory lives on through Gabriella's Kitchen and their mission to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise. Their innovative frozen meals including High Protein, Superfood, and Hemp Bowls entre´es that fuel a healthy lifestyle all with the benefits of hemp seeds, hearts and oils.

About Gaby Inc.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds a number of licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma respectively, including manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing of additional acquisitions by the Company, the continued growth and expansion of the Company's operations, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Each of KJM Data and Research Inc., and Sonoma Pacific are subsidiaries of GABY. Each of these subsidiaries hold cannabis licenses in the State of California. Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California however cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

