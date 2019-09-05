Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
05.09.19
08:02 Uhr
1,204 Euro
-0,064
-5,05 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIGHTER AB1,204-5,05 %