Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0XYG7 ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Ticker-Symbol: DR0 
Xetra
05.09.19
13:30 Uhr
13,450 Euro
+0,200
+1,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,350
13,600
13:50
13,250
13,500
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG13,450+1,51 %