Clean Hair Care Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Expands EU Presence Into Five New Countries

CONCORD, California, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American indie beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty expands its European Union (EU) presence with two new distributors, Plan Organic and C Faces Luxury Organics . Fueled by a global consumer demand for luxury, clean hair care products, the new partnerships bring the award-winning brand's European distribution points to over 60.

Plan Organic is serving consumers in Denmark and Sweden, while C Faces Luxury Organics is serving Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Innersense Organic Beauty, a Northern California-based clean hair care brand, is now distributed in 11 European countries.

"We're honored to add Plan Organic and C Faces Luxury Organics to our growing global roster and bring our clean-rated hair care to savvy, green beauty-smart European consumers," says Innersense Organic Beauty founder Greg Starkman. "Our skyrocketing growth is exciting and a testament to the vitality of the clean beauty arena. We invite new global partners in alignment with our brand to contact us to continue this important conversation."

"Plan Organic is excited to add Innersense to our portfolio and we look forward to building awareness for these fantastic products. We have great expectations for the line," says Claus Jonsson of Plan Organic. Stefan Humpel of C Faces Luxury Organics adds, "We are very excited and grateful to be entrusted with growing this unique brand." Iben Bering Humpel, also of C Faces Luxury Organics, shares, "German-speaking Europe is eager to experience Innersense Organic Beauty and its top performing clean hair care line."

Innersense Organic beauty launched in the United Kingdom in October, 2018. Its informational-only website allows visitors to discover the brand, explore products and locate stockists, salons and stylists carrying the award-winning line known for "cleaner than clean" salon quality organic hair care. The site also supports the brand's rapidly growing roster of European wholesale partners.

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, speciality beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961841/Innersense_Organic_Beauty_Logo.jpg