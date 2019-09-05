NOTICE 2019-09-05 TURBO WARRANTS LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 6 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2019-09-06. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737796