Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Collars Portal Entrance

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation")(OTCQB:WGMCF) (CSE:WGC) is pleased to announce that it has collared a portal entrance at its wholly owned Winston gold Project near Helena, Montana.

Up until this point the company has been performing earth work and completing ground support measures to ensure the safety of the portal entrance. The first timber sets of to go underground were made and installed in July 2019. The portal entrance is located just 330 ft (100 metres) southwest of the mine office. See attached photos.

The plan is to advance the 12-by-12 ft. (3.65-by-3.65 metre) access tunnel in sections measuring 40 ft. (12 metres) and then "brow-out" (remove low spots on the roof). This process is then followed by installing timber sets for ground support for 40 ft to re-enforce the walls and ceiling to prevent rock-falls.

The tunnel is expected to extend for a total of 900 ft. (274 metres) at a 1% grade and provide access to the high-grade gold mineralization identified in the Block 93 and Parallel veins.

"This is an exciting milestone for Winston Gold as we prepare to advance underground and move closer to our goal of commencing a test mining operation at the historic Winston Gold Mine," commented Murray Nye, CEO of Winston Gold Corp.

The Company has renewed its lease/acquisition on the property for another five years by paying $40,000 and monthly payments totally $7,000.

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

