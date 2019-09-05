Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI -- Always Joins Forces With Sophia Bush and Other Voices for Latest Efforts to Help EndPeriodPoverty And Keep Girls in School in the U.S. Source: Procter Gamble

PARIS -- Teleperformance in the Nearshore Region Receives Multiple Great Place to Work Recognitions Source: Teleperformance

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Brings 11th Annual Volunteer Expo to Pioneer Square Source: The Standard

MINNEAPOLIS -- New Sleep Number Study Arms Teens and Parents With Proven Sleep Solutions for Back to School Source: Sleep Number Corporation

DAYTON, Ohio -- Cincinnati Bell Partners With Oregon District on Smart City Solution Source: Cincinnati Bell

WISE, Va. -- United Health Foundation and The Health Wagon Announce $1 Million Multiyear Partnership to Expand Access to Quality Care in Southwest Virginia Source: United Health Foundation

AULANDER, N.C. -- Fifth Third Makes History by Powering Up 100% Renewable Solar Facility Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas -- Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Technologies Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra and the Seattle Seahawks Head Back to School by Honoring Two Parkwood Elementary Teachers Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future Source: PVH Corp.

RADNOR, Pa. -- Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment Source: Lincoln Financial Group

CHICAGO -- MxD to Develop a 'Cybersecurity in Manufacturing' Workforce Development Program with $1.25 Million Grant from the Siemens Foundation Source: Siemens Foundation

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce Source: PPG

