

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $86.75 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $50.84 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $112.34 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $960.61 million from $818.82 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $112.34 Mln. vs. $74.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $960.61 Mln vs. $818.82 Mln last year.



