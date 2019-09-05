Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
05.09.19
08:01  Uhr
1,365 Euro
+0,089
+6,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,403
1,567
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARANTI BANK
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR1,365+6,98 %