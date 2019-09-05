Crescita Therapeautics Inc.: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CTX)(OTC Pink:CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a Canadian commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced that its executive chairman, Dan Chicoine will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on Monday, September 16th at 1:00 p.m. eastern time in New York City. Mr. Chicoine accompanied by Ms. Linda Kisa, Crescita's director of investor relations, will also be meeting with investors one-on-one during the event.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX:CTX) (OTC Pink:CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. Please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com for additional information.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

