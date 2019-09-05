Soli, Inc.: Soli CEO Robert MacArthur To Attend 74th United Nations General Assembly - UNGA2019

Vice President of Communications and Governance, Lilliane LeBel, to participate with UN Global Compact initiatives at UNGA

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Solithe patented consumer-rewards program that fights climate change by keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, announced today that its CEO Robert MacArthur has been invited to attend the 2019 U.N. General Assembly UNGA2019. Robert MacArthur and VP of Communications and Governance, Lilliane LeBel will be participating with climate related UN SDGs impact initiatives during the historic 74th UNGA event. Soli's current strategic partnership with UN Global Compact aligns its goals perfectly with those of the UN SDGs. The event is expected to expand both visibility for Soli's marketplace partnerships while furthering the cause of impact for environmental change.

Event Details:

Event: 74th U.N. General Assembly

Dates: Sept-17th through Sept-30th 2019

Locations: United Nations Headquarters (New York, NY)

Official Webpage: 74th UNGA

Robert MacArthur, CEO of Soli commented, "We are proud to have the opportunity to participate with thought-leaders from around the world on how to use technology and marketplaces to create social change for climate."

About Soli, Inc. ("SoliPoints")

Soli is the consumer rewards program that fights climate change. Every dollar spent by consumers with participating Soli merchants, no matter the content of the purchase, keeps two pounds of carbon out of the atmosphere and earns rewards points. SoliPoints, the patented rewards mechanism, was designed to be used by merchants and brands who purchase them to gain and retain customers, while helping them be socially responsible and meet ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria and Paris Agreement standards.

Soli is a participating member in the UN Global Compact, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education and is affiliated with non-profit Climate Remediation Foundation.

