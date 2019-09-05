Uber Global Director to Share Game-Changing Strategies for Continuous CX Improvement

15th anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange showcases the latest CX thought leadership

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kal Kuchimanchi, Director, Global Planning and Programs, Uber, will lead an eye-opening session on Continuous Improvement of the Customer Experience (CX) at the 15th Anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXChange. The event will take place October 27-30, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Kuchimanchi will explain why creating and implementing a continuous CX improvement program is difficult for many organizations and how, after several attempts, Uber produced a new, game-changing model.

Participants will learn about best practices for creating a culture of continuous improvement in their own companies and leave with guidelines on measuring the benefits of improvements and how they should be reflected in KPIs. Common pitfalls and pragmatic ways to avoid them will also be addressed.

The annual customer contact event will also feature a session on Hiring for Staying Power and Brand Fit, led by Regan Heckethorn, Vice President, Operations, Allegiant Air. Heckethorn will explain how Allegiant Air launched a focused customer experience culture by reinventing the recruiting and selection process, transitioning from a typical "fill a seat" task to an aspirational "fill the future" mindset.

Participants will explore how to let trainers teach skills for success, discover best practices for engaging leadership in the hiring process, and learn to incorporate behavioral, conversational and personality trait recognition techniques.

An Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion-Socializing CX Across the Organization-will be moderated by Nate Brown, Head of Customer Experience, UL EHS. Brown will lead a conversation on the importance of empowering all employees to operate with a strong customer-centric focus. Panelists, including Gabriele Masili, Chief Technology Officer, Customer Service and Support, Microsoft; Teddi Burress, Senior Consultant, Customer Experience, Nationwide; and Brian Martin, Director, Contact Center, ResortCom, will discuss equipping everyone in the organization with the tools and strategies needed to create a winning customer experience-one that truly helps differentiate the brand in the marketplace.

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace.

