The global chemical company Oxea has been awarded gold status for its sustainable entrepreneurship by the independent rating agency EcoVadis. Oxea has improved by one notch over the previous year and is now among the top 15 percent of all evaluated companies in its peer group. EcoVadis assesses the sustainability performance of companies in the four categories environment, social affairs, ethics, and sustainable supply chain. In its Sustainability Report 2018, Oxea presents its most important initiatives, which among other things have contributed to the excellent rating.

"We are proud that the independent experts at EcoVadis have acknowledged our commitment. The new Gold status is, among other things, a clear message to our customers who attach importance to sustainability aspects when selecting their business partners. The certification of our European sites to ISO 50001 and the certification of our US sites to ISO 14001 were two major milestones for us," said Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Sustainability Manager at Oxea.

Despite the excellent result, Oxea's goal is to continue to develop further: "In the area of sustainable procurement, for example, we have included new criteria on social aspects in our supplier assessment in Europe. We will continue to actively promote these topics. The dialogue with our stakeholders is important to us, as it shows us how we can continuously improve," Werxhausen added.

In its Sustainability Report 2018, Oxea specifically shows the Oxea employees behind the project with a focus on its successful product Propyls and gives an insight into the success factors in a lively story.

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments.

