

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate eased marginally in June, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 17.0 percent in June from 17.1 percent in May. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 19.2 percent.



In June, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 110,078 persons from the previous year and fell by 6,039 persons from a month ago.



The number of employed persons rose by 80,061 persons from a year earlier and by 5,752 persons from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX