

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production rose in July after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 9.9 percent decline in June. In May, production grew 3.0 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production fell 1.5 percent in July, following a 3.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 6.1 percent monthly and fell 0.6 percent from a year ago.



