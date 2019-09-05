PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of the decision on reorganization of RusHydro's controlled company 05-Sep-2019 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of the decision on reorganization of RusHydro's controlled company September 05, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the shareholders of PJSC "Kamchatskenergo", a company controlled by RusHydro and is of significant importance thereto, decided at the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on September 3, 2019 to reorganize the company in the form of accession to it of JSC "Geoterm" and PJSC "Kamgek". Full company name, location, INN and OGRN of the company that made a decision to reorganize: Public Joint-Stock Company of Power Engineering and Electrification Kamchatskenergo (PJSC Kamchatskenergo), Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia, INN 4100000668, OGRN 1024101024078. The content of the decision adopted on the reorganization of the company: 1. To reorganize Kamchatskenergo PJSC (OGRN 1024101024078) through the merger of Geoterm JSC (OGRN 1024101023429) and KamGEK PJSC (OGRN 1024101019469) into it. 2. To approve the Deed of Merger of Geoterm JSC and KamGEK PJSC into Kamchatskenergo PJSC included in the scope of materials for the Meeting*. 3. To determine that the notification of the body performing state registration of legal entities regarding the beginning of the procedure of reorganization through the merger of Geoterm JSC and KamGEK PJSC into Kamchatskenergo PJSC and the publication of announcements on such registration in media outlets that publish information on the state registration of legal entities shall be carried out by Kamchatskenergo PJSC on behalf of all joint-stock companies involved in the reorganization. * materials for the Meeting mean information (materials) to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on September 3, 2019, when preparing for the meeting, including information (materials) published on the Company's website http://kamenergo.ru/ [1]. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the competent management body of the company which adopted the decision on reorganization: Minutes No. 2 dated September 5, 2019. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20 % in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Group's GDRs are traded in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 19117 EQS News ID: 869169 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9bc1bd80447b4fdf1529612cc171167f&application_id=869169&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

