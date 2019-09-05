Register Group Joins team.blue

WORCESTER, England, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- team.blue today announces that Register Group, an international leader in digital services for professionals, will join the new European tech powerhouse. With this combination, team.blue will significantly reinforce its position as a leading digital enabler for companies and entrepreneurs across Europe.

team.blue's goal is to shape technology and create powerful digital enablement and presence tools for companies and entrepreneurs. The company was formed in 2019, following a merger between the Combell Group, a European leader in mass hosting services for SMEs, and the TransIP Group, a leading hosting and Virtual Private Server ('VPS') provider based in the Netherlands.

Register Group will now also join team.blue. Following the transaction, team.blue will generate €275 million of revenue, strengthening its leading position as an independent tech powerhouse across Europe. Together with Register Group, it will combine scale and experience to bring an even higher level of innovation to better serve over two million SME customers in over ten countries, with a support base of over 1,000 employees across Europe, providing solutions across domains, hosting, email, VPS and applications.

"Register Group has spent the last 20 years becoming a leading provider of European domain, hosting services and brand protection, ranking amongst the top service providers in all geographies in which we operate. Joining the entrepreneur led team.blue is by far the best outcome of our journey so far, and a fantastic opportunity for our great teams to join forces across all geographies and create a truly unique centre of excellence in Europe. This move will unlock a range of new solutions and services for our customers, helping us become their preferred and trusted tech partner for the future."

Claudio Corbetta, CEO and Lorenzo Lepri, GM & CFO of Register Group

"We are building a formidable player in digital services for companies and entrepreneurs across Europe. team.blue has brought together best-in-class experts in their fields with a strong regional focus. Together with Register Group we have combined capabilities that, along with the experience of a strategic backer in Hg, will create innovative solutions for customers, whilst also being a dynamic and exciting place to be for our many employees across Europe."

Jonas Dhaenens, Group CEO of team.blue

Hg, a strategic investor in both team.blue and Register Group, will invest further into the new combined group. Hg has a history of creating industry champions by scaling platforms internationally, whilst also helping to build businesses through transformational M&A, backing entrepreneurs and reinforcing organic growth through sector experience and operational support.

"In team.blue, Hg is supporting the creation of a true European champion in digital services for professionals. The entrepreneurs behind team.blue have created a highly innovative business, with exceptional customer feedback and the ability to scale rapidly across geographies. We look forward to continuing our partnership."

Nick Jordan and Joris Van Gool, Hg

In connection with the transaction, Register is expecting to restructure its indebtedness which may include redemption or repurchase of debt securities issued by it.

https://team.blue

About Register Group

Register Group is an international leader in digital services for professionals and SMBs. As one of the leading names in European Domain, Hosting services and Brand Protection, Register Group ranks among the top players in all geographies in which it operates: Italy, through its established brands Register.it, Sfera, Etinet and Dominiando as well as in the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Portugal and the Netherlands under the Namesco, Simply Hosting, Tagadab, LCN, Register365, LetsHost, Hosting Ireland, Nominalia, Dominios.pt, Iberweb and Amen brands.

www.registergroup.eu

About Hg

Hg is a specialist investor, committed to building businesses that change the way we all do business, through deep sector specialisation and dedicated operational support. We are a leading European investor in software and services businesses, with increasing global presence, having built a team of 170 people over 25 years. Hg partners with the businesses and management teams we invest in, sharing best-practice 'playbooks' and leveraging Hg's executive and portfolio network as a powerful tool for knowledge sharing across comparable businesses. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has funds under management of around €11 billion serving some of the world's leading institutional and private investors.

www.hgcapital.com

