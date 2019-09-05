Amazing Energy Oil and Gas: Amazing Energy to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that that management will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, Texas and is surrounded by large independent oil and gas companies. Amazing also holds 16,904 gross acres in Lea County, New Mexico which is held by production. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones such as the San Andres, Devonian, Pennsylvanian and Wolfcamp. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

