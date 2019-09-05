EnterpriseDB Expands Worldwide Partner Program

GlobalConnect features pricing incentives, refreshed partner portal for deal registrations, referrals, lead distribution

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, today announced an expanded worldwide partner program plus added resources for partners. These are intended to further accelerate sales and build on the company's 40 percent year-over-year increase in revenues, along with 37 consecutive quarters of subscription growth.

The new program is called GlobalConnect and features pricing incentives, plus a completely refreshed partner portal that is more efficient for handling deal registrations, referrals, lead distribution, training, and collateral, along with a news feed customized by region. EnterpriseDB (EDB) has also added partner account executives in each worldwide region, while standardizing the program across regions.

In February, Michael Coffield joined EnterpriseDB as vice president of global channel and alliances with responsibility for leading the company's engagement with partners that include system integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and solution providers.

"Over its 30-year history, demand for the Postgres database has never been hotter. We're investing in our partners so together we can more effectively deliver on the worldwide demand for Postgres," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "This build out of our program will allow us to better capitalize on the skills of our partners so that they are a more integrated part of our EDB selling organization."

Existing EDB partners will be transitioned to GlobalConnect by year-end. Partners will receive increasing levels of compensation and discounts based on the activity in each transaction. Also, partners can be certified to deliver level 1 and 2 customer support on behalf of EDB and receive compensation for delivering those services.

Additionally, EnterpriseDB is actively recruiting new partners worldwide with the initial focus in the U.S. and core regions in Europe, given the sizeable Postgres demand in those markets. EDB's best candidates for the GlobalConnect partner program are resellers looking for new opportunities as their customers seek to transition to Postgres, as well as those with open source practices, database expertise, and capabilities to deliver technical services.

For more information, please visit https://www.enterprisedb.com/resources/partners .

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the enterprise Postgres company, delivers an open source-based data management platform, optimized for greater scalability, security, and reliability. EDB Postgres makes organizations smarter while reducing risk and complexity with enterprise-proven management tools, security enhancements and Oracle compatibility. Over 4,000 customers worldwide deploy diverse workloads including transaction processing, data warehousing, customer analytics and web-based applications, both on-premises and in the cloud. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com .

EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Glenn Rossman

914-623-8354

Glenn.Rossman@EnterpriseDB.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319928/enterprisedb_corporation_logo.jpg