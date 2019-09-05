Leading discrete semiconductor company's refinancing fully supported

Nexperia, the expert in discrete and MOSFET components and analog logic ICs, today announced the successful raise of USD 1,500 million equivalent of senior credit facilities. The proceeds will be used to refinance the existing outstanding debt and to partly finance the acquisition by Wingtech Technologies Co., Ltd., a listed Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer.

The facilities were arranged and underwritten by ABN AMRO, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC acting as Global Coordinators and were syndicated to a group of twelve global banks in total. The refinancing is fully supported by Wingtech and provides a flexible financing package at very attractive terms to support the further growth of Nexperia going forward.

Nexperia is a Netherlands-headquartered, global manufacturer of discrete semiconductor components.

As a result of the Wingtech acquisition, the company is expected to capture long-term growth trends in China, further enhancing its revenues.

