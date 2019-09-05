Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to welcome Tara Conner to the Company's Ambassador Board. A tireless recovery advocate, Ms. Conner will help raise awareness of Vivera's non-addictive pain management solutions as an integral part of long-term recovery.

"When it comes to dealing with pain, I often say that there isn't anything between a Tylenol and a Vicodin!" said Ms. Conner. "While opioids can be effective, they're also highly addictive and that's not an option for people in recovery. We desperately need a different approach to pain and that's what Vivera is working on."

A television personality, actress, and motivational speaker, Ms. Conner is open about her past with pain pills and substance abuse. She was crowned Miss USA in 2006, and after a public offense was given a choice to resign her crown or to go into treatment. She chose the treatment option and has recently celebrated 12 years of sobriety. Through her work, she shares her experience with the hope to raise awareness that addiction is a disease and that many people go on to lead a healthy, productive life in recovery. She especially wants educators, families, and professionals to know that sobriety at an early age is achievable and that it greatly enhances life's possibilities. She is passionate about smashing the stigma around addiction and often says she is the voice for people who don't have one or are too ashamed to speak up.

Ms. Conner has appeared on numerous television shows and makes regular appearances on SOBA Living, a recovery show that highlights current events, potential problems, and solutions to combat the opioid crisis. She's involved in speaking engagements across the country, often speaking to adolescents with a focus on prevention, as that is the age when addiction typically starts. Last year, Ms. Conner did her first Tedx Talk and is currently finishing her first book.

"Ms. Conner's passion and enthusiasm for recovery are obvious," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "She is committed to helping others see that there is a way out of addiction and that there are alternatives to opioids. It's truly a pleasure to have her on our Ambassador Board."

"The solutions Vivera is working on are much-needed and I absolutely believe in what they're doing," added Ms. Conner. "I feel like I was given a new lease on life and I want to keep spreading the message that there is a way up and out of addiction."

Fig 1: Tara Conner





To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/47553_09f9a35e74ede8b0_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

About Tara Conner

For more information, visit http://taraconner.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47553