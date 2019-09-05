Alchemist Mining Inc. Announces Conditional Approval of Change of Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval (the "Conditional Approval") from the Canadian Securities Exchange respecting (i) the change of its name to "Alchemist Holdings Inc." and change of its trading symbol to "ALH", as announced on May 24, 2019, (ii) the 4:1 consolidation of the Company's common shares, as announced on March 20, 2019, and (iii) the acquisition of the Oddysee Software Platform from Green Rush Consulting LLC, which was announced on September 15, 2018 and March 20, 2019 (collectively, the "Change of Business").

On completion of the Change of Business, expected to take place as soon as the Company's annual financial statements and related MD&A and certifications are filed, the Company will file a listing statement on SEDAR and also on the CSE's website that will provide detailed disclosure respecting the Company's new business and related risk factors.

"This is the first of several milestones in our road map and business strategy, as we evolve into becoming a global leader in the provision of technology and services to the legal US cannabis sector," said Alchemist President and CEO, Paul Mann.

About Alchemist Mining Inc.

Alchemist's goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. We are primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intends", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the Conditional Approval and the Change of Business. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including: that the Change of Business will not complete or that the timing thereof will not be as expected; that the Company will not be able to execute its proposed business plan in the time required or at all due to regulatory, financial or other issues; that the Company's competitors may develop competing technologies; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

