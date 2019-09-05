Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Sells Five STx Series Tecochills for Multi-Rink Ice Skating Facility

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of five 200-ton Tecochill units to a brand new, state-of-the-art large ice skating complex in the eastern US. The Tecochill units will handle both ice making and building air conditioning, with heat utilized for dehumidification, space-heating, ice melt/resurface, and subsoil heating. The overall system will reduce the facility's electrical load by almost three quarters of a megawatt and is expected to be operational in mid-2020. Tecogen will provide maintenance services under a long-term contract.

"Ice rinks are an ideal fit for our Tecochill product," noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. "The energy savings of gas cooling over electric chillers is the primary economic driver for most rink operators, but ice rinks also typically require heating systems for ice maintenance and climate control. The Tecochill system provides free heat to be utilized for these requirements, resulting in increased savings for rink owners."

Mechanical combined heat and power (CHP) systems such as Tecochill are 90% efficient, twice that of typical utility generation, resulting in significant greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. The five Tecochill units are capable of reducing the GHG footprint of the facility by upwards of 572 tons/year when compared to traditional methods of heating and cooling.

"Our CHP systems are sold almost entirely on the economic benefits of onsite energy generation," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "However, the GHG benefits of Tecochill also allow owners to benefit from substantial utility incentives and federal tax credits. As electric rates continue to rise, the savings and GHG benefits of our Tecochill and Tecofrost products become increasingly compelling."

About Tecogen



Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

