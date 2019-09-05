

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the notable rebound seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 262 points.



Early buying interest is likely to be generated in reaction to news that the U.S. and China plan to hold high level trade talks in early October.



A statement from China's Commerce Ministry said both sides agreed to the new round of talks during a phone call between Chinese Vice Premier and chief trade negotiator Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



'Both sides agreed they should work together and take practical actions to create favorable conditions for the negotiations,' China's Commerce Ministry said, according to a CNBC translation.



A spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative's office confirmed the phone call and said the U.S. and China agreed to hold meetings 'in the coming weeks.'



U.S. and Chinese officials will purportedly hold deputy-level talks later this month in preparation for the meeting in October.



A report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in August may also contribute to the positive sentiment.



The report said private sector employment surged up by 195,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 142,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 149,000 jobs compared to the addition of 156,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Businesses are holding firm on their payrolls despite the slowing economy,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'Hiring has moderated, but layoffs remain low. As long as this continues recession will remain at bay.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by 158,000 jobs in August after climbing by 164,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of August.



The ISM's non-manufacturing index is expected to inch up to 54.0 in August after dipping to 53.7 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of July. Factory orders are expected to jump by 1.0 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June.



After gapping open notably higher, stocks saw some further upside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The rally on the day came on the heels of the sharp pullback seen on Tuesday.



The major averages ended the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 237.45 points or 0.9 percent to 26,355.47, the Nasdaq soared 102.72 points or 1.3 percent to 7,976.88 and the S&P 500 jumped 31.51 points or 1.1 percent to 2,937.78.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.08 to $56.34 a barrel after spiking $2.32 to $56.26 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,543.80, down $16.60 compared to the previous session's close of $1,560.40. On Wednesday, gold rose $4.50.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.85 yen compared to the 106.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1057 compared to yesterday's $1.1035.



