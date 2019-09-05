Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - AMP German Cannabis Group (CSE: XCX) (FSE: C4T) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd. Based in Erfurt, Germany, AMP invests, through its subsidiaries, in businesses that supply the German medical cannabis industry.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "AMP German" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

AMP Alternative Medical Products purchases EU-GMP certified medical cannabis from Canadian licensed producers and sells it to pharmaceutical distributors in Germany who supply pharmacies permitted to dispense medical cannabis prescribed by German physicians.

Alternative Medical Products Switzerland develops agreements to supply the German market with cannabis cultivated from Switzerland.

AMP Malta will source and develop EU-GMP cannabis cultivated or imported into Malta for export to Germany. Malta is the only EU country to allow unrestricted exports of medical cannabis to other EU countries.

All medical cannabis imported into or produced in Germany is regulated by EU-GMP, an internationally recognized certification system that ensures pharmaceutical goods, including medical cannabis, meet the highest consumer health and safety standards. Canadian cannabis production and operating standards do not meet EU-GMP standards and must be upgraded to receive EU-GMP certification from a German state before medical cannabis can be imported into Germany.

To date, fewer than ten Canadian LPs have received EU-GMP certification from Germany.

AMP provides a complete solution for Canadian medical cannabis cultivators to address their biggest obstacles entering the German market. It intends to provide EU-GMP gap analysis and audits, as well as assistance with logistical, transportation, importation permits, and other related services for the importation of medical cannabis into Germany.

Alex Blodgett, CEO, stated: "AMP's current European investments in the medical cannabis industry have been made to supply Germany with EU-GMP cannabis which has been forecasted to be a $9-billion market by 2028. AMP is the only listed company that focuses solely on supplying Germany with EU-GMP medical cannabis."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Managing Director, added: "AMP Germany plans to be a significant importer of EU-GMP cannabis to Germany from Canada. Canada has become the second largest supplier of EU-GMP cannabis to Germany since legalization of medical cannabis in 2017."

AMP has entered into a MOU with one party and is in discussions with several potential partners for the purchase of EU-GMP certified cannabis for import into Germany from Canada, including Canadian LPs and early and late-stage applicants. AMP anticipates entering into supply contracts with Canadian LPs during 2019, and with early and late-stage applicants in 2020.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.amp-eu.com, or contact Alex Blodgett, CEO, at 236-833-1602 or email investor@amp-eu.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47549