YOUQUN MATTRESS, referred to as YQ, is a world famous high-end household brand of 21st century, and owned by Foshan Youqun Furniture Co., Ltd. of China. It was Founded in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China in 2014, and successfully registered in Italy in 2019. Foshan Youqun Furniture Co., Ltd. has been exploring in the forefront of science and technology in recent years, and striving to create a top-class and top-quality lifestyle.

In recent years, Youqun Mattress has been the household brand most recommended by young people in China. It has a great reputation in the Chinese home furnishing market and is exported to many European countries. The company covers an area of nearly 14000 square meters, has a group of senior management personnel, has an experienced design team including Italian designers, is equipped with Italian imported mechanical equipment and perfect modern production facilities, both soft power and hardware, professional standards are at the advanced level in the industry, is a set of design, production, sales, home accessories as a whole all-round furniture enterprise. The products produced have successfully passed the certification of the world's most authoritative and nationally recognized accreditation bodies-- Swiss SGS product testing and certification, passed the EU organic material testing, and is also a qualified product of China Tmall Meijia authoritative evaluation and official sampling inspection.

Since the brand was founded, the focus of the Youqun Mattress has been devoted to product design, material selection and manufacturing processes. It has served hundreds of thousands of families in China and around the world, whose unique design style, advanced manufacturing technology and perfect after-sales service, have consolidated the leading position of Youqun Mattress in the premium home brands. In the future, we will strengthen the strategic policy of scientific management and technological innovation, realize the effective integration of the company's brand, capital and culture, continue to strengthen the enterprise infrastructure, cultivate the international vision of the company, and continue to write more exciting movements.

