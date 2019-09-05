

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) has launched TRILUMINATE pivotal trial to evaluate TriClip transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system for the treatment of severe tricuspid regurgitation. The study is a multi-center global study of approximately 700 patients. Patients will be randomized to receive either the TriClip device or medical therapy and followed for a total of five years.



Abbott's TriClip tricuspid valve repair system is built on the company's MitraClip technology. The TriClip device was accepted for national reimbursement consideration through a process known as 'Parallel Review' by the FDA.



