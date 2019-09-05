

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nineteen-year-old Canadian prodigy Bianca Andreescu became the first teenager to reach US Open semi-final in a decade on Wednesday, defeating Belgium's 25th seed Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. This is the first major semifinal in the career of the girl from Toronto.



The 15th-seeded player could not believe what she accomplished in the Flushing Meadows. 'I'm honestly speechless. I need someone to pinch me right now. Is this real life?' she asked the night crowd after the match.



In the battle for a ticket to the final, a tougher opponent is awaiting Andreescu. She will face Belinda Bencic, who knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka.



The Swiss 13th seed set up a the Semi Final clash with Andreescu beating Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.



The second women's semi final pits Serena Williams against Elina Svitolina, the only two players of the Top 10 who have survived this tournament's first five rounds.



Three-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the men's semi-final overcoming a tough challenge by Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Score: 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.



Italy's Matteo Berrettini is the next hurdle on his way to the final.



Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the US Open men's semifinals in 42 years by defeating No. 13 seed Frenchman Gael Monfils in a nearly four hours-long five-setter (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6).



