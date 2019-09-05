Brushless DC Motors Market Sales Generating Revenue of $71.94 Billion, by 2026 at 9.3% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Brushless DC Motors Market by Type (Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors and Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors) and End User (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, HVAC industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, the global brushless DC motors industry garnered $34.15 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $71.94 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4469

Major motives for market growth

Surge in the implementation of brushless DC motors in HVAC end-users and as servomotors and high advantages of brushless DC motors drive the growth in the global brushless DC motors market. However, slow-down in automotive industry and high initial cost of investment and complexity hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increasing use of brushless DC motors for robots would create new opportunities in the industry.

The inner rotor brushless DC motors segment to contribute the highest share during the forecast period

Based on rotor type, the inner rotor brushless DC motors segment will account for the major share in the global brushless DC motors market in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to rising trend toward automation and technical improvements in industrial robots. However, the outer rotor brushless DC motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the increased demand for outer rotor brushless DC motors in medical devices.

The industrial machinery segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on end user, the industrial machinery segment will hold for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the significant increase in the application of brushless servo motors in various types of machinery such as labeling and packaging machinery, CNC machine tool, pick and place PCB assembly machines, and machinery in other industries such as textile and food. However, the HVAC industry segment would register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the factors such as higher lifespan, fewer maintenance requirements, and efficient battery use.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4469

Asia-Pacific to maintain its leadership status, followed by North America by 2026

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2026, owing to the availability of raw materials, population growth, rise in industrialization, improved standard of living, and economical labor in countries like Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Furthermore, this region contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period, followed by North America contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share.

Players grabbing the largest pie

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc.

Bühler Motor GmbH

Faulhaber

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Maxon motors AG

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Explore Similar Studies:

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Expected to Reach $1,418 Million by 2022

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market is Expected to Garner $31.1 Billion by 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg