Grundig Announces World's First Fire TV Edition Smart TV With Hands-free Voice Control

Grundig and Amazon join forces to bring a complete new line-up of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs to customers in Germany

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in an evolving world, consumers are looking to brands to take the lead in enabling a better future. That's why Grundig has evolved to become a purposeful brand. With that ambition, Grundig is innovating sustainable, aesthetic and high-quality products with right partners.

As a result of this, Grundig launches Germany's first Fire TV Edition televisions, including the world's first Fire TV Edition television with hands-free voice control and the world's first OLED Fire TV Edition TV, giving customers new ways to control their TV and enrich their entertainment experience.

Your voice has the power

With the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition Hands-free with Alexa, ease of operation even goes a step further: Thanks to far-field technology, users get hands-free control over their living room entertainment experience. In addition, users get full screen visuals that complement Alexa voice responses on their Grundig TV screen.

With far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology, users can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, adjust the volume, and play, rewind, fast forward, and navigate through their favourite content from across the room. They can also search for a movie or genre, and switch channels with just their voice. Furthermore, users can control compatible smart home devices such as thermostats, lighting, smart blinds, smart locks or security cameras hands-free. Like all Fire TV Edition televisions, the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition Hands-free with Alexa will get better over time thanks to the Alexa voice service, which is always getting smarter.

The smartest window in your home

Grundig Fire TV Edition televisions bring together live broadcast TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Users can use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live broadcast TV or choose from a vast catalogue of streaming movies and TV shows with subscriptions from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Grundig Fire TV edition televisions also allow users to access live TV through streaming apps including ARD, ZDF, ProSieben, waipu.tv, and more. By connecting an HD antenna (DVB-T2 HD), cable (DVB-C) or satellite service (DVB-S2) or subscribing to Prime Video Channels such as Eurosport Player, MGM, Starzplay and others it's never been easier to stream live TV. For users who like to hear the latest music, Grundig's new televisions can also play songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts from services including Amazon Music, Spotify, and TuneIn.

Grundig Fire TV Edition television comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, which continues to improve even after purchase, with new Alexa skills, software features, and applications added regularly and becomes a window to the outside world. There are thousands of Alexa skills already accessible today, giving amazing entertainment experiences, and letting users view and control their compatible smart home connected cameras, lighting, security systems, and more.

Embedded with OLED TV technology

The new Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition is the world's first Fire TV Edition television with OLED technology, blends with breath-taking colours, perfect sound and elegant design. This delivers infinite contrast, purest blacks and perfect colours thanks to self-illuminating pixels. This, combined with Grundig's new UHD+ Processor, ensures that the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition brings true-to life images to your home with incredibly rich colours, infinite contrast, perfect sharpness and fluid motions.

Built with an ultra slim design, the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition applies Dolby Vision technology* and Dolby Atmos Sound, including a three-way immersive sound system, to offer a cinematic viewing experience.

The Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition with Ultra HD resolution comes in two sizes - 55" and 65", and customers can choose between a model with far-field voice control or without.

Grundig has also introduced two new LED TV series with the Fire TV experience built-in: the Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV Edition with Ultra HD resolution, available in black, titan or white with four different display sizes (43", 49", 55" and 65"). And the Grundig Vision 6 - Fire TV Edition with Full HD resolution comes in three sizes (32", 40", and 43") and is available in black and white.

Availability

The Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition Hands-Free with Alexa television is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 55" and 65" models, starting at €2,499. Both models begin shipping on 21 November.

The Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition television is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 55" and 65" models, starting at €2,399. Both models begin shipping on 28 October.

The Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV Edition television is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 43", 49", 55" and 65" models starting at €699. All Grundig Vision 7 Fire TV Edition models begin shipping on 17 October.

The Grundig Vision 6 - Fire TV Edition television is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 32", 40", and 43" models starting at €499. All Grundig Vision 6 Fire TV Edition models begin shipping on 1 November.

Fire TV Edition smart TVs from Grundig are also available at MediaMarkt, Saturn and other participating retailers.

"Our new Grundig Fire TV Edition television range redefines how people think about their TV experience. Customers not only have access to all their favourite content through live broadcast and video-on-demand but can also control their compatible smart home products and access thousands of apps, channels and Alexa skills. We're excited to be able to offer our customers the world's first Fire TV Edition television with hands-free voice control technology, making it even easier for users to control their television and elevate their smart TV experience," said Mario Vogl, Grundig's Northern Europe Regional Director and Managing Director Germany.

Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President Amazon Devices International, comments: "As one of Germany's oldest and most iconic consumer electronic brands, and a longtime partner of Amazon's, we couldn't be more thrilled that Grundig has decided to launch an end-to-end line of Fire TV Edition smart TVs, including the world's first far-field Fire TV Edition smart TV. The team at Grundig has done an amazing job and we can't wait to see what customers think."

* Dolby Vision is available on the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition Hands-Free with Alexa television at launch and will be coming soon to the Grundig OLED - Fire TV Edition television without far-field control.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969079/Grundig_Fire_TV_Edition.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969080/GRUNDIG_Logo.jpg