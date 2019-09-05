Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2019 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18802862 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 19171 EQS News ID: 869387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 05, 2019 09:41 ET (13:41 GMT)