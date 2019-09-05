Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.518 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9520000 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 19163 EQS News ID: 869369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2019 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)