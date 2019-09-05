Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1027.6476 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11615 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 19158 EQS News ID: 869359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 05, 2019 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)