Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 305.9644 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178518 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 19152 EQS News ID: 869347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2019 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)