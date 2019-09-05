Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2019 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.9784 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83206942 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 19148 EQS News ID: 869339 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 05, 2019 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)