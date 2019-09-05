CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Twentynine Palms, CA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

Independence, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Twentynine Palms, CA. The franchise congratulates Jerry Self and Gisela Hench on their new CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Twentynine Palms, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/twentynine-palms-ca/

"On behalf of CPR Cell Phone Repair, I would like to welcome Jerry Self and Gisela Hench to the network. With his passion for both his community and the tech industry, we are confident that Jerry will provide the residents of Twentynine Palms with exceptional service," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in Southern California, Twentynine Palms is known as a desert oasis. As the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park and the surrounding Mojave Desert, the city attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. At night, Twentynine Palms is one of the best places on earth to stargaze. With its numerous art galleries, studios, and festivals, Twentynine Palms is a hub for the cultural arts. CPR Twentynine Palms is located on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, the largest United States Marine Corps base.

"My team and I are excited to start this new journey with CPR Cell Phone Repair," said Jerry Self of his store opening. "We look forward to providing our growing community with fast and affordable repair solutions that they can count on."

Jerry and his CPR team repair cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and more. From cracked screens and water damage to faulty batteries, CPR is a one-stop tech repair shop in Twentynine Palms, CA. To learn more about CPR Twentynine Palms, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Twentynine Palms is located at:

1502 5th St

Twentynine Palms, CA 92278

Please contact the store at 760-830-0355 or via email: repairs@cpr-twentyninepalms.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/twentynine-palms-ca/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

