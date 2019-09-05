EQS-News / 05/09/2019 / 21:57 UTC+8 *Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited* *(**stock code**: 6068.HK)* *Wisdom Education Opens 3 New Schools in Yunfu, Foshan and Bazhong* *Total Student Enrolment increases 16.7% to 60,116* (5 September 2019) *Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited* ("Wisdom Education" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 6068.HK) is pleased to announce that the total student enrolment of the Company increased 16.7% to 60,116 as of 1 September 2019, primarily due to the increase in student enrolment of Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School and Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School. Besides, the Company has launched the Bazhong Guangzheng Preparatory School in Sichuan Province starting from the 2019/2020 school year, in addition to the two greenfield schools in Yunfu and Foshan of Guangdong, which have a total capacity of 10,680 and 9,210 respectively, as planned and announced earlier. In total, the Group has three new schools commencing operation this September. Bazhong Guangzheng Preparatory School is the second school that the Company has established in Sichuan Province following the one in Guang'an. Despite that Guangdong will still be the main region on which the Group focuses its future expansion, establishing the school in Bazhong could bring the Group an excellent opportunity to further expand its coverage in Sichuan and enhance its school brand influence. The Local Government of Bazhong has provided the Company with a parcel of land of around 210,000 square metres (equivalent to around 320mu) and with a lease term of 50 years for educational purposes, which is slated for the establishment of Bazhong Guangzheng Preparatory School. The school, as one of the key development projects promoted by the local government, is situated at a prime downtown location in Bazhong and covers a large area with plenty room for development. It comprises primary, middle and high school sections with a maximum capacity of around 10,000 students. Currently, the total student capacity of the Group's existing schools (including the newly opened schools) and its new school projects which have obtained land use rights amounts to approximately 140,000. According to data of the National Bureau of Statistics, the resident population of Sichuan Province reached 83.41million in 2018, ranking 4th across the country. A large school age population coupled with limited public education resources have spurred the prosperous development of private fundamental education market in the province. In Bazhong, an influx of population to city centres has resulted in a short supply of school places. Devoted into offering primary and secondary education for years, Wisdom Education has accumulated rich experience and built a solid track record in operating premium schools, and thus could well help make up for the shortage of quality fundamental education in the city. *The Board of Directors of Wisdom Education* commented, "The total student enrolment of the Group has grown steadily, reflecting the full recognition by parents and students for the teaching quality of our schools. Wisdom Education has opened a total of three new schools this September, which has deepened its coverage in Guangdong and Sichuan Province. The Group will further expand its school network in the future, and be committed to bringing quality education to various areas and nurturing talent for society." *About Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited* Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited focuses on providing high quality PRC curriculum programmes for primary and secondary school students, with "serving the society with honesty and integrity through our services and cultivating talent with a warm and loving heart" as its educational objective. The Group is a leading premium primary and secondary schools operator in South China. Having a total enrolment of 60,116 students, the Group operates 14 premium private schools in 12 campuses, with six campuses located in Guangdong province, two in Shandong province, two in Sichuan province, and the other two in Liaoning province and Fujian province respectively. For any enquiries, please contact *Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited*: Carol Cheung Tel: (852)3899 3500 Email: carolcheung@gdgzeg.cn Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PMBVDCMTWT [1] Document title: Wisdom Education Opens 3 New Schools in Yunfu, Foshan and Bazhong; Total Student Enrolment increases 16.7% to 60,116 05/09/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d1a74e4fb434ef9b828e2647cd2b47b&application_id=869309&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

