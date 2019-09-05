

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG said that it decided to prepare the conversion of the company into a European Company with the legal title Brenntag SE.



The dualistic management system, consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board, should also continue to exist under the SE legal form. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board remain unaffected by the new structure. The company will continue to be headquartered in Essen.



The employee involvement procedure is expected to be initiated in October 2019.



