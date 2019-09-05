Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
04.09.19
11:36 Uhr
25,390 Euro
+0,150
+0,59 %
05.09.2019 | 16:37
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - 1st Quarter Results

PR Newswire

London, September 5

Ashtead Group plc

5thSeptember 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31stJuly 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor conference call will be broadcast from 8:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151


