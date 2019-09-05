ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - 1st Quarter Results
PR Newswire
London, September 5
Ashtead Group plc
5thSeptember 2019
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q1 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31stJuly 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor conference call will be broadcast from 8:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151